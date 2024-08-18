News

From August 19, the lights will again be turned off for the population in Ukraine

Author:
Oleksandra Amru
Date:

Already from tomorrow, they will start turning off the lights for the population again.

This was reported by "Ukrenergo".

On August 19, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., there will be one round of shutdowns. There will be no restrictions at other hours.

Ukrenergo explained that the lights will be turned off again, as electricity consumption is increasing due to the heat.