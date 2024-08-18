From August 19, the lights will again be turned off for the population in Ukraine

Already from tomorrow, they will start turning off the lights for the population again.
This was reported by "Ukrenergo".
On August 19, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., there will be one round of shutdowns. There will be no restrictions at other hours.
Ukrenergo explained that the lights will be turned off again, as electricity consumption is increasing due to the heat.
- On August 16, Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Grynchuk reported that next week the blackout schedule may return again due to hot weather. In almost the entire territory of Ukraine, the air temperature will rise to +30°C, which will create a load on the energy system affected by Russian shelling. According to her, they will try to make the graphics as inconspicuous as possible for consumers.
- The situation in the energy system of Ukraine improved in July — after the connection of two nuclear power units, which were repaired ahead of schedule. On July 30, "Ukrenergo" assured: if there are no shellings, in the next 3 months , power outages will be minimal or they will be canceled altogether.