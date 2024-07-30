“Ukrenergo”: In the next 3 months, power outages will be minimal or canceled altogether

If there is no shelling, then in the next 3 months there will be minimal power outages in Ukraine or there will be no outages at all.

This was reported by the Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the NEC "Ukrenergo" Yurii Boyko on the TV channel "Kyiv".

According to him, Ukraine has entered a period when there is more electricity, because the temperature has dropped and, accordingly, the consumption has decreased.

"If there are no external influences, I think that we will have to live in this balance (which means that if there are any restrictions, they will be insignificant) for the next three months at least," said Yurii Boyko.