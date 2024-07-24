In Ukraine, a repaired power unit was connected at one of the nuclear power plants. This will reduce the shortage of electricity

In Ukraine, at one of the nuclear power plants, another nuclear power (NPP) unit was connected to the power system, which was repaired ahead of schedule.

This is reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

"At one of the NPPs, one of the nuclear power units was connected to the power system after scheduled repairs completed ahead of schedule. This will significantly affect the stability of the energy system and reduce the existing electricity deficit," the message said.

At the same time, the situation in the energy sector remains difficult. The system has a significant shortage of generating capacity that was damaged by Russian missile and drone attacks. The destruction of equipment continues in the front-line and border areas. Substations and lines of the electricity transmission system are often under fire from the Russians.

The Ministry of Energy added that today, July 24, in the western and partially southern regions, power outages are planned for the period from 18:00 to 24:00. In all other regions, restrictions apply from 00:00 to 24:00. “Oblenergo” informs about changes in shutdown schedules in each region.

Earlier, on July 17, another repaired nuclear unit was connected to the energy system of Ukraine. It added 1 000 MW (1 GW) of capacity.