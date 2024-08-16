Next week, Ukraine may introduce power outages schedules again

Ukraine may return to power outages schedules again next week, as hot weather is forecast, which will increase electricity consumption.

This was reported by the Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk.

The air temperature will rise to +30°C in almost the entire territory of Ukraine next week. This will put a strain on the energy system, which has been significantly damaged by Russian shelling.

"We will do everything to ensure that the graphics, if we have to use them, are as inconspicuous as possible for consumers," added the representative.

Currently, Ukraine is carrying out repairs at energy facilities throughout the country. The Ministry of Energy urged Ukrainians to use electricity sparingly.