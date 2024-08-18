Ukrainian aviation destroyed another bridge in the direction of Kursk

Aviation of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit another bridge in the Kursk direction.

This was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.

"The aviation of the Air Force continues to deprive the enemy of logistical capabilities with precise air strikes, which significantly affects the course of hostilities!" he wrote.

Russian Telegram channels write that it is about a bridge over the Seim River near the village of Zvane (Russian: Zvannoe). It was used to deliver supplies for the Russian military in the Kursk direction. This will affect the enemyʼs logistics.

The Russians also note that now the only bridge left in the Glushkiv district is in the village of Karizh.

On August 16, for the first time , the Armed Forces destroyed a city in the Kursk region that is important for the logistics of the Russians.

Kursk operation

For the first time, it became known about the offensive of the Defense Forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation on August 6 — then Russian telegram channels and "military corps" wrote about it.

Until August 12, Ukraine did not officially confirm the operation in the region, until the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky announced that Ukraine controls almost 1,000 km² of the Kursk region of Russia. The exact number of captured Russians is unknown, but high-ranking Ukrainian officials (especially Syrskyi ) stated that on certain days of the operation, hundreds of Russian soldiers surrendered.

For self-defense , the Ukrainian military formed a buffer zone on the territory of the Kursk region. Ukraine plans to open humanitarian corridors there for the evacuation of civilians, admit representatives of the UN and the Red Cross, and arrange the supply of food and medicine.

On August 15 , Ukraine created the first military command post in the Kursk region.