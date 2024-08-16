The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a bridge in the Kursk region. It is important for Russian logistics

The commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleschuk, showed a video of the airstrike of the Defense Forces on a bridge in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

"Ukrainian pilots hit enemy strongholds, accumulations of equipment, as well as logistics centers and enemy supply routes with high-precision strikes," he wrote.

Oleschuk did not specify where exactly the attack took place, but earlier Russian Telegram channels wrote about the destruction of the bridge over the Seim River in the Glushkovsky District of the Kursk Region. This bridge is important for Russian logistics.

Kursk operation

For the first time, it became known about the offensive of the Defense Forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation on August 6 — then Russian telegram channels and "military corps" wrote about it.

Until August 12, Ukraine did not officially confirm the operation in the region, until the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky announced that Ukraine controls almost 1,000 km² of the Kursk region of Russia. The exact number of captured Russians is unknown, but high-ranking Ukrainian officials ( Syrskyi in particular) stated that hundreds of Russian soldiers were captured on certain days of the operation.

For self-defense, the Ukrainian military formed a buffer zone on the territory of the Kursk region. Ukraine plans to open humanitarian corridors there for the evacuation of civilians, admit representatives of the UN and the Red Cross, and arrange the supply of food and medicine.

On August 15, Ukraine created the first military command post in the Kursk region.