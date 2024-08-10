The first 8 participants were included in the Council for the Restoration of “Okhmatdyt”.

The first 8 participants were included in the Council for the Restoration of the "Okhmatdyt" Hospital. They will monitor the reconstruction of the hospital.

This was announced by the Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko.

According to Lyashko, these are representatives of philanthropists who made the largest donations, international technical assistance projects, diplomatic institutions of foreign states in Ukraine, international and intergovernmental organizations and foundations, as well as one representative each from the Ministry of Health and "Okhmatdyt".

Here they are:

Jako Silje is a permanent representative of UNDP in Ukraine;

in Ukraine; Donatas Butkus — counselor-envoy of the Lithuanian Embassy in Ukraine;

Ihor Katsitadze — UNICEF Ukraine health care specialist;

health care specialist; Volodymyr Kudrytskyi — chairman of the board of Ukrenergo;

Nazar Kupybida — member of the board of directors, vice president of finance of the joint-stock company "Concern Galnaftogaz", which owns the network of gas stations "OKKO";

Yuliya Vysotska — director of "PRACTYKA" NGO ;

; Yevhen Gonchar — head of the department for policy formation in the field of the medical guarantee program and medical services of the Department of Medical Services of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine;

Olena Larina is an internal control specialist at the "Okhmatdyt" hospital.

The council will soon hold its first meeting.

The selection of 7 representatives of civil society, who will be part of the Okhmatdyt Restoration Council, is also underway. In order to apply for participation, members of the public who meet the criteria must complete the form and submit it by August 14, 2024 inclusive.