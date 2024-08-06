The Ministry of Health will create a Council to control the restoration of “Okhmatdyt”

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine will establish the “Okhmatdyt” Childrenʼs Hospital Restoration Control Council, which will monitor the hospitalʼs reconstruction processes and ensure public participation.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health.
The council will consist of 15 people — philanthropists with the largest donations, one representative each from "Okhmatdyt" and the Ministry of Health, as well as representatives of public associations and professional associations.
Council representatives will be approved in two stages. The criteria for selecting candidates and the procedure for submitting applications from the public can be found here.
- "Okhmatdyt" is the largest childrenʼs hospital in Ukraine, where more than 20 thousand children are treated every year. On July 8, 2024, a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile completely destroyed the toxicology building and damaged four more. 10 surgical departments, five oncology departments and two somatic departments, intensive care, two intensive care units, operating units, radiology and radiation therapy departments, part of the oncology and hematology laboratory (the only one in the country) were affected.
- On July 31, "Okhmatdyt" announced the winner of the competition for the repair of the hospital was the "Bud-Technology" company, which offered its services for 307 million hryvnias. Journalists of the Nashi Hroshi project say that this is one of the most expensive proposals, and dozens of companies offered to perform the work much cheaper. After publicity in the media, they decided to hold the tender again. Also, related tenders for engineering consulting services and technical supervision of repair work for more than 14 million hryvnias will be canceled.