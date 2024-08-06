The Ministry of Health will create a Council to control the restoration of “Okhmatdyt”

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine will establish the “Okhmatdyt” Childrenʼs Hospital Restoration Control Council, which will monitor the hospitalʼs reconstruction processes and ensure public participation.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health.

The council will consist of 15 people — philanthropists with the largest donations, one representative each from "Okhmatdyt" and the Ministry of Health, as well as representatives of public associations and professional associations.

Council representatives will be approved in two stages. The criteria for selecting candidates and the procedure for submitting applications from the public can be found here.