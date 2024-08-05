The political platform America PAC, which promotes Trump in the US elections, came under investigation in the state of Michigan

The political committee America PAC, which promotes the candidacy of Donald Trump in this yearʼs presidential elections in the United States, is under investigation in Michigan due to alleged violations of state laws.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Michigan Secretary of Stateʼs office, Reuters reports.

State law enforcement officials suspect the platform was improperly collecting detailed information about Michigan voters through the "register to vote" section of the site where people entered their personal information.

When clicking on the "Register to Vote" tab on America PACʼs website, users from states like Michigan must provide their zip code, address and phone number. Users are then taken to a page that says "Thank you" and prompts them to "Fill out the form below" to complete their voter registration. However, after an investigation was announced against the platform, this form disappeared from the site, reports CNBC.

The investigation into America PAC is in its early stages, and no one can say yet whether law enforcement is focusing on any particular aspect, the spokesman added.

Elections in the USA

This yearʼs presidential election in the USA will be held on November 5, 2024. This will be the 60th presidential election in the countryʼs history, during which the 47th president of the United States will be elected. Donald Trump has already become the Republican candidate and presented his vice-presidential candidate, James David Vance, who, among other things, consistently opposes aid to Ukraine and declares that Kyiv will have to cede some territories for a ceasefire.

After an unsuccessful debate with Trump in June, 81-year-old Joe Biden was criticized. Leaders and donors of the US Democratic Party have pressured him to stop running for president, amid concerns that he is too old and too jaded for the presidency.

On July 21, Biden officially announced that he was leaving the presidential race. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee. Harrisʼ candidacy still needs to be approved by the delegates of the Democratic Party at the convention, which will be held on August 19-22 in Chicago.