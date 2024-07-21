Joe Biden stand down of the presidential race. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee

Joe Biden declared that he stand down of the presidential race. He assured that he will fulfill the duties of the US president until the end of his term.

"And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to step down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," Biden noted.

In addition, Biden thanked everyone who "worked so hard to get me reelected," in particular, Vice President Kamala Harris for being "an extraordinary partner in this whole thing."

It is not yet known who exactly will become the candidate for the presidency of the United States from the Democratic Party instead of Biden. However, he supported the candidacy of US Vice President Kamala Harris and called on Democrats to unite to defeat Trump.

Later "this week," Biden will address the nation to further explain his decision to leave the presidential race.

Presidential elections in the USA

This yearʼs presidential election in the USA will be held on November 5, 2024. This will be the 60th presidential election in the countryʼs history, during which the 47th president of the United States will be elected. Donald Trump has already become the Republican candidate, and the Democratic National Convention will be held on August 19-22 in Chicago. There, the party will nominate its candidate in the elections.

After an unsuccessful debate with Trump in June, 81-year-old Joe Biden met with a wide wave of criticism. The media wrote that he was too old for the presidency. On July 3, CNN wrote that some of the leaders of the US Democratic Party want Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential election. A member of the House of Representatives Lloyd Doggett was the first to publicly make such a call. House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also called on Biden to stand down of the race.

Axios also reported that Biden will stand down of the presidential race this weekend. According to journalist sources, his decision was influenced by growing pressure from his family and close advisers.