CNN: Some of the leaders of the US Democratic Party want Biden to withdraw from the presidential election

Among the leading representatives of the US Democratic Party, the opinion is increasingly spreading that Joe Biden should withdraw his candidacy and not participate in the election of the American leader.

This was written by CNN, which spoke to more than two dozen current and former officials from the Democratic Party, as well as donors and allies of Biden.

A strong statement was made by Democratic congressman Lloyd Doggett — he called on Biden to withdraw his candidacy after unsuccessful televised debates with Donald Trump — the representative of the Republican Party, who should soon nominate him for the election.

Another Democratic lawmaker, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there was growing concern among Bidenʼs allies in the House about the incumbentʼs ability to win.

"We want to give him the opportunity to make the decision [to leave], but we will be increasingly vocal about our concerns if he doesnʼt," he said.

Similar opinions were expressed by other representatives of the Democratic Party.

Biden is expected to meet with Democratic governors and congressional leaders on Wednesday, July 3. Obviously, the question of Bidenʼs future will be raised there.