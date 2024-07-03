CNN: Some of the leaders of the US Democratic Party want Biden to withdraw from the presidential election

Among the leading representatives of the US Democratic Party, the opinion is increasingly spreading that Joe Biden should withdraw his candidacy and not participate in the election of the American leader.
This was written by CNN, which spoke to more than two dozen current and former officials from the Democratic Party, as well as donors and allies of Biden.
A strong statement was made by Democratic congressman Lloyd Doggett — he called on Biden to withdraw his candidacy after unsuccessful televised debates with Donald Trump — the representative of the Republican Party, who should soon nominate him for the election.
Another Democratic lawmaker, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there was growing concern among Bidenʼs allies in the House about the incumbentʼs ability to win.
"We want to give him the opportunity to make the decision [to leave], but we will be increasingly vocal about our concerns if he doesnʼt," he said.
Similar opinions were expressed by other representatives of the Democratic Party.
Biden is expected to meet with Democratic governors and congressional leaders on Wednesday, July 3. Obviously, the question of Bidenʼs future will be raised there.
- The next presidential election in the USA will be held on November 5, 2024. This will be the 60th presidential election in the countryʼs history, during which the 47th president of the United States will be elected. Former US President, billionaire Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden received the required number of delegate votes to be nominated for the US presidency. Neither Trump nor Biden will officially become the partyʼs nominees until national conventions vote this summer to elect them.
- On June 27, 2024, Biden and Trump held a televised debate, which the former actually lost. 81-year-old Bidenʼs health failed in general. After that, a number of media outlets wrote that despite criticism and predictions, Joe Bidenʼs family convinced him not to leave the presidential race.