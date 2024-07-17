HACC extended the duties of the ex-head of the Supreme Court Knyazev

The High Anti-Corruption Court extended until September 17 the term of office of the former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev. He is accused of receiving $2.7 million in illegal benefits (bribes).

This was reported by HACC press service.

On January 31, 2024, Vsevolod Knyazev was released from custody after paying more than UAH 18 million in bail. The following duties were assigned to him:

to arrive at every request, not to leave Ukraine without permission;

notify about a change of residence and/or work;

refrain from communicating with witnesses;

to deposit foreign passports.

Knyazevʼs lawyer, Ivan Starosta, told Suspilne that the court did not satisfy the prosecutorʼs request to limit Knyazevʼs movements in Ukraine. On July 10, Knyazev was spotted in Transcarpathia in Solotvyne — at one of the checkpoints, he confirmed to Babel. At that time, Knyazev was riding in a car as a passenger. He was asked to explain the purpose of his stay at the border.

Knyazevʼs case

On May 15, 2023, the head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Knyazev, was caught taking a bribe of almost $3 million. The bribery was connected with decisions in favor of businessman Kostyantyn Zhevaho in the case of the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant (here are more details about the case). Zhevaho rejected all the accusations and called the "customers" — the alleged Russian owners of his assets, as well as businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

Already on May 16, the Supreme Court expressed its lack of confidence in Knyazev and released him, later Knyazev received suspicion, and then the court arrested him with the right to a bail of 75 million hryvnias. After that, the court reduced the bail seven times — the last time to 18.168 million. On January 31, 2024, this amount was paid, and Knyazev was released from custody.

At the end of May 2024, Knyazevʼs electronic bracelet was removed — he complained that he had "no light and no communication for six hours, so the bracelet is ineffective." However, the period of validity of the duties was extended.

In July, HACC lifted the seizure of part of Knyazevʼs funds.