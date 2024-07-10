The boy who was in the intensive care unit of “Okhmatdyt” during the Russian attack died

A boy who was in the "Okhmatdit" childrenʼs hospital during the Russian attack on July 8 died in a Kyiv hospital.

This was written by the Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko.

At the time of the impact, the boy was in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Then he was transferred to one of the hospitals in Kyiv.

According to Lyashko, this is the first victim among children as a result of the attack on "Okhmatdyt".

Hit on "Okhmatdyt"

On July 8, 2024, Russia massively attacked Ukraine with missiles of various types. One of them hit the "Okhmatdyt" childrenʼs hospital, destroying the toxicology building and damaging four more. About 670 children and about a thousand employees were in the hospital at the time of the attack. They hid in basements, so large casualties were avoided. At first it was known about two dead adults (one of them is 30-year-old nephrologist Svitlana Lukyanchuk). Children were injured.

On the same day, the SBU reported that it had found fragments of a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile launched by Tu-95 and Tu-160 bombers on the territory of the hospital. On July 9 , the SBU showed new evidence of Russiaʼs involvement in the attack.

On the day of the attack on July 8, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially announced that the strikes on Ukraine were a response to attacks on Russian energy facilities. The agency claimed that the rockets hit the military industry and airbases, and the Ministry of Defense called the destruction of the Okhmatdyt hospital and the destruction of high-rise residential buildings "the hysteria of the Kyiv regime on the eve of the meeting (summit) of patrons from NATO." Russian propaganda, federal channels and so-called warlords began to promote the version that the hospital was hit by an AIM-120 anti-aircraft missile of the NASAMS anti-aircraft complex or a missile from the American Patriot complex, which are protecting the capital.

The UN said that "Okhmatdyt" was most likely hit by a Russian missile. There they referred to their own analytics.