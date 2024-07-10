Ukrainians and businesses collected over 300 million hryvnias for Okhmatdyt in 41 hours — this is a record

Ukrainians and businesses collected almost 302 million hryvnias for the Kyiv childrenʼs hospital Okhmatdyt. The money was collected in 41 hours, which is a record for the speed of a closed collection for such an amount.

This was announced by the monobank co-founder Oleh Horokhovskyi.

The monobank donation channel from UNITED24 is closed — 320,000 Ukrainians from 55 countries joined it. All funds will be used to restore the destroyed hospital.

The day before, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated 100 million hryvnias for recovery and promised the affected families assistance in the amount of 10,800 hryvnias for each family member. The government will increase funding as needed.