Ukrainians and businesses collected over 300 million hryvnias for Okhmatdyt in 41 hours — this is a record

Ukrainians and businesses collected almost 302 million hryvnias for the Kyiv childrenʼs hospital Okhmatdyt. The money was collected in 41 hours, which is a record for the speed of a closed collection for such an amount.
This was announced by the monobank co-founder Oleh Horokhovskyi.
The monobank donation channel from UNITED24 is closed — 320,000 Ukrainians from 55 countries joined it. All funds will be used to restore the destroyed hospital.
The day before, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated 100 million hryvnias for recovery and promised the affected families assistance in the amount of 10,800 hryvnias for each family member. The government will increase funding as needed.
Hit on Okhmatdyt
On July 8, 2024, Russia massively attacked Ukraine with missiles of various types. One of them hit the Okhmatdyt childrenʼs hospital, destroying the toxicology building and damaging four more. About 670 children and about a thousand employees were in the hospital at the time of the attack. They hid in basements, so large casualties were avoided. As a result, two people died (one of them is 30-year-old nephrologist Svitlana Lukyanchuk). Children were injured.
On the same day, the SBU reported that it had found fragments of a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile launched by Tu-95 and Tu-160 bombers on the territory of the hospital. On July 9, the SBU showed new evidence of Russiaʼs involvement in the attack.
On the day of the attack on July 8, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially announced that the strikes on Ukraine were a response to attacks on Russian energy facilities. The department claimed that the rockets hit the military industry and airbases, and the destruction of the Okhmatdyt hospital and the destruction of residential high-rise buildings were called by the Ministry of Defense "hysterics of the Kyiv regime on the eve of the meeting (summit) of patrons from NATO." Russian propaganda, federal channels and so-called warlords began to promote the version that the hospital was hit by an AIM-120 anti-aircraft missile of the NASAMS anti-aircraft complex or a missile from the American Patriot complex, which are protecting the capital.
The UN said that "Okhmatdyt" was most likely hit by a Russian missile. There they referred to their own analysis.