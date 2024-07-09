The number of victims of the missile attack on Kyiv has increased: two bodies were found in the Shevchenkivsky district

In the capital of Ukraine, the liquidation of the consequences of the massive missile attack by the Russian Federation, which occurred in the morning of July 8, is ongoing at three locations. The death toll continues to rise as rescuers find more and more bodies.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service (SES).

At night, in the Shevchenkivsky district of the city, the body of a boy was found under the rubble of the destroyed entrance of a five-story building on Syrets, and on the morning of July 9, the body of another dead adult was found. The number of dead in this house has increased to nine. Search operations are ongoing.

In total, 27 people died in the capital as a result of yesterdayʼs missile attack, and another 117 people were injured. Among them are 10 children.

In Ukraine as a whole, 38 people were killed and 190 injured due to a missile attack, the Office of the President reported. Of the 38 dead, 10 were victims of a rocket attack on an enterprise in Kryvyi Rih, and one more was a victim of a rocket attack on the Dnipro.