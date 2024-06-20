The Supreme Council of Justice dismissed Judge Tandyr from his position

The Supreme Council of Justice (SCJ) dismissed the judge of the Makariv Court Oleksiy Tandyr, who is accused of a fatal traffic accident at a checkpoint in Kyiv.

SCJ writes about this.

The Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice passed the decision on the suspension and subsequent dismissal of the judge on April 24. Tandyr appealed against it, but the SCJ decided to leave the decision unchanged.

This decision can still be appealed in the Supreme Court. The decision of this instance will be final.

The anti-corruption center writes that at the meeting, Tandyr assured that he had not violated anything, did not avoid passing a test for alcohol intoxication, and was in a state of shock.

What preceded

On May 26, 2023, Oleksiy Tandyr, the head of the Makariv district court of the Kyiv region, hit 22-year-old National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko, who was on duty at a checkpoint (Beresteyska Avenue — the entrance to Kyiv from the Zhytomyr highway), in a Lexus ES350 three minutes before the start of the curfew. Vadym was thrown 30 meters from the impact. He hit the windshield with his head and died instantly. After the accident, Tandyr is in the pre-trial detention center. His case is being heard in the Svyatoshynsky court in Kyiv. Tandyr faces up to 10 years in prison.

The examination established that Oleksiy Tandyr submitted water and saliva for analysis instead of urine — this is how he tried to falsify the examination so that it did not prove the state of intoxication at the time of the accident.

On December 15, 2023, Babel learned that Oleksiy Tandyr transferred the property to his wife and divorced her. In fact, he got rid of the property, the arrest of which was requested by the family of the fallen National Guardsman. On December 20, the court seized Tandyrʼs land and money in his bank account. The court refused to seize the apartment and the parking space that Tandyr transferred to his wife.

The last time Tandyraʼs arrest was extended until July 21.