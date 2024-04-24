Judge Oleksiy Tandyr was temporarily suspended from the judiciary. The Supreme Council of Justice requests his release

The Second Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Council of Justice (SCJ) passed a decision to bring Oleksiy Tandyr, a judge of the Makarivsky district court of the Kyiv region, to disciplinary responsibility. They want to dismiss him from his position, but the decision has not yet been made, so he was removed from the judiciary.

This was reported by the Supreme Council of Justice.

Tandir will be suspended until he is fired or the Disciplinary Chamberʼs decision is overturned.

What preceded

On May 26, 2023, the head of the Makarivsky district court of the Kyiv region Oleksiy Tandyr hit 22-year-old National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko, who was on duty at a checkpoint (Beresteyska Avenue — the entrance to Kyiv from the Zhytomyr highway), in a Lexus ES350 three minutes before the start of the curfew. Vadym was thrown 30 meters from the impact. He hit the windshield with his head and died instantly. After the accident, Tandyr is in a pre-trial detention center. His case is being heard in the Svyatoshynsky court in Kyiv. Tandyr faces up to 10 years in prison.

The examination established that Oleksiy Tandyr submitted water and saliva for analysis instead of urine — this is how he tried to falsify the examination so that it did not prove the state of intoxication at the time of the accident.

On December 15, 2023, Babel learned that Oleksiy Tandyr transferred the property to his wife and divorced her. In fact, he got rid of the property, the arrest of which was requested by the family of the fallen National Guardsman. On December 20, the court seized Tandyrʼs land and money in his bank account. The court refused to seize the apartment and the parking space that Tandyr transferred to his wife.

Until June 2, 2024, Tandyr will be in custody.