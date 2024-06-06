The GUR drone attacked a Russian tugboat in Crimea

A naval kamikaze drone of the 9th department of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked a Russian raid tug on the night of June 6.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Ministry of Defense reports that the drone targeted the project 498 "Saturn" tugboat, which is part of the Russian Black Sea Fleet under the code "Proteus". It is a twin-screw tugboat designed to service ports and military bases. Its task is to help ships enter bays and moor.

The GUR specifies that the tug was parked in Lake Panske, which is near the village of Chornomorske. The drone broke through the lines of defensive barriers and hit the vessel, which can be seen in the video.

The spokesman of the special service Andriy Yusov said on the air of the telethon that "the vessel was destroyed."