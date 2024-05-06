GUR destroyed a Russian speedboat in the Crimea

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine destroyed a Russian speedboat in Crimea.

This was reported by GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian intelligence unit Group 13 conducted a successful operation to destroy an enemy speedboat with a Magura V5 attack marine drone.

The successful mission in the Vuzka Bay on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea was made possible with the assistance of the United24 platform, GUR noted.

"Since the fear of Ukrainian attacks forces the occupiers to hide the large ships of the Black Sea Fleet away from the peninsula, combat work continues against the high-speed maneuverable military vessels of the Russians, which are illegally in the Ukrainian territorial waters of Crimea," the intelligence says.

With the help of Magura V5 attack marine drones, the Russian ships "Caesar Kunikov", "Ivanovets", "Sergei Kotov", "Akula" and "Serna" have already been destroyed, as well as damaged "Ivan Khurs".