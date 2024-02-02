The Defense Forces sank the Russian boat “Ivanovets” and eliminated 830 occupiers over the past day

Yesterday, February 1, the Defense Forces eliminated another 830 Russian invaders. In total, Russia has already lost 387 060 soldiers in Ukraine, as reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The total combat losses of the enemy are:

tanks — 6331 (+9 last day);

armored fighting vehicles — 11 792 (+19);

artillery systems — 9 274 (+46);

MLRS — 978 (+2);

air defense means — 663;

airplanes — 332;

helicopters — 324;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 7 146 (+5);

cruise missiles — 1 847;

ships/boats — 24 (+1);

submarines — 1;

automotive equipment and tankers — 12 316 (+49);

special equipment — 1 470 (+8).

Ukraine does not disclose data on losses among its military personnel. Information on the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers will remain closed until the end of martial law.