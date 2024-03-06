During the attack on the ship “Sergei Kotov”, seven Russians were killed and another 27 were injured

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) clarified data on Russians killed as a result of the attack on the patrol ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation "Sergei Kotov". GUR says that now 27 sailors are injured, not six, as previously reported. Seven Russians are considered dead.

According to detailed information, at least 27 crew members of the Russian ship destroyed near the Kerch Strait suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity.