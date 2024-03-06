During the attack on the ship “Sergei Kotov”, seven Russians were killed and another 27 were injured

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) clarified data on Russians killed as a result of the attack on the patrol ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation "Sergei Kotov". GUR says that now 27 sailors are injured, not six, as previously reported. Seven Russians are considered dead.
According to detailed information, at least 27 crew members of the Russian ship destroyed near the Kerch Strait suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity.
On the night of March 4-5, 2024, the special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Group 13 attacked the Russian patrol ship of project 22160 "Sergei Kotov".
This ship was launched in 2021. It was armed with powerful radar systems and some air defense systems, which made it possible to use it as a mobile air defense or radar vehicle. The boat protected important ships and objects, including the Crimean Bridge. "Sergei Kotov" together with the cruiser "Moskva" took part in the attack on the Snake Island in February 2022.