In Odesa, the military of Territorial Defence Forces built an estate for the commander. Now he faces 12 years in prison

The employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) handed suspicion to the commander of the regional department of the Territorial Defense Forces "South" for the fact that he involved subordinates in the construction of his estate.

This was reported by the press service of the SBI.

According to the investigation, three servicemen have been working on construction sites in Odesa region since 2023. They spent more than a year building a house for the chief, while receiving additional payments for allegedly performing combat tasks on the front lines.

The commander was informed of the suspicion of exceeding official authority, which caused significant damage in the conditions of martial law (Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code). He faces 12 years in prison.