Tomorrow there will be blackouts all over Ukraine

Tomorrow, May 27, from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m., hourly power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine if consumption limits are exceeded.

This was reported to Ukrenergo.

Outages will affect the population and industry, while the energy supply of critical infrastructure vital to residents will not be limited.

You can find out information about when the blackouts will be applied in one or another region in the userʼs account, on the official websites of oblenergo, as well as on their pages in social networks.

Attacks on the Ukrainian energy industry

During the massive shelling of Ukraine on the night of April 11, the Russians completely destroyed the Trypil TPP in the city of Ukrainka, Kyiv region. Therefore, PJSC "Centrenergo" lost 100% of generation. It includes:

Zmiivska TPP in Kharkiv Oblast (destroyed by the Russians);

Trypil TPP in the Kyiv region (destroyed by the Russians);

Uglehirskaya TPP in Donetsk region (captured by the Russians).

On March 22, the Russian occupiers launched the largest combined attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. There was a blackout in Kharkiv then. Among other things, the occupiers hit the Dniprovskaya HPP, but there is no threat of the dam breaching. Both stations that are part of the Dnipro HPP (HPP-1 and HPP-2) stopped working, while HPP-2 suffered critical damage.

After that, the Russians attacked critical infrastructure several more times. On the night of May 8 , Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. The targets were electricity generation and transmission facilities in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia regions. Then two HPPs were taken out of operation.