Yasno: Due to the lack of generation and imports, emergency power cuts were introduced in Ukraine

Ukraine lacks its own electricity generation and its import for the current level of consumption. The situation during the night and morning of May 16 was more difficult than expected, so emergency shutdowns were introduced.

This was announced by the CEO of the electricity supplier Yasno, Serhii Kovalenko.

"Yesterday evening, Ukrenergo proved the amount of limits that would allow working in the schedules, but later at night and in the morning, these limits were adjusted several more times. In the morning, we hopelessly fell out of limits, so emergency shutdowns were used," he explained.

And he expressed hope that the situation will not repeat itself on the evening of May 16, and it will be possible to pass the peak hours of consumption while observing the shutdown schedules.

Attack on the Ukrainian energy industry

During the massive shelling of Ukraine on the night of April 11, the Russians completely destroyed the Trypil TPP in the city of Ukrainka, Kyiv region. Therefore, PJSC "Centrenergo" lost 100% of generation. It includes:

Zmiivska TPP in Kharkiv Oblast (destroyed by the Russians);

Trypil TPP in the Kyiv region (destroyed by the Russians);

Uglehirskaya TPP in Donetsk region (captured by the Russians).

On March 22, the Russian occupiers launched the largest combined attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. There was a blackout in Kharkiv then. Among other things, the occupiers hit the Dniprovskaya HPP, but there is no threat of a dam breach. Both stations that are part of the Dnipro HPP (HPP-1 and HPP-2) stopped working, while HPP-2 suffered critical damage.

After that, the Russians attacked critical infrastructure several more times. On the night of May 8 , Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. The targets were electricity generation and transmission facilities in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia regions. Then two HPPs were taken out of operation.