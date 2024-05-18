Russia attacked two energy infrastructure facilities

At night, Russian drones attacked two energy infrastructure facilities in the eastern and central regions. There were no casualties.

“Ukrenergo” informed about this.

Consumers were not cut off. Emergency recovery works are ongoing.

The head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Philip Pronin said that at night Russian drones damaged the energy infrastructure in one of the districts of the Poltava region.

In general, on the night of May 18, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed all 13 Shahed drones that the Russians launched over Ukraine.

Attack on the Ukrainian energy industry

Within a few days, restrictions on electricity are introduced for domestic and industrial consumers in Ukraine.

All because of the fact that on March 22, the Russian occupiers carried out the largest combined attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. There was a blackout in Kharkiv then. In particular, the occupiers hit the Dnipro HPP, but there is no threat of the dam breaching. Both stations that are part of the Dnipro HPP (HPP-1 and HPP-2) stopped working, while HPP-2 suffered critical damage.

After that, the Russians attacked critical infrastructure several more times. On the night of May 8, Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. The targets were electricity generation and transmission facilities in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia regions. Then two HPPs were taken out of operation.