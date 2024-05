On the night of May 18, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed all 13 Shahed drones that the Russians launched over Ukraine.

This was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.

Командувач Повітряних сил Микола Олещук / Telegram

Drones were shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The head of the Poltava Regional Military Adminustration Philip Pronin said that at night, Russian drones damaged the energy infrastructure in one of the districts of the Poltava region. There were no casualties.