The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the MP, the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko were removed from the wanted website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, where they were added by the Donetsk administration.

Mediazona drew attention to this.

On May 4, the wanted cards of Zelensky and Poroshenko were accidentally discovered by the Russian state intelligence agencies. However, now according to the questionnaire data of both presidents, the website of the Russian agency does not give any results.

As "Mediazona" found out, both Zelensky and Poroshenko were added to the search database by another part of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region. This happened no later than February 22, but the wanted cards were noticed only at the beginning of May.

On May 6, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that it was only a "technical executor" of the wanted man.

"In this case, the Investigative Committee of Russia and its territorial units make the decision to declare a wanted person and terminate it," the agency wrote.

Soon after that, the cards were removed from the site.