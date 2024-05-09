The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia removed Volodymyr Zelensky and Petro Poroshenko from the wanted database

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the MP, the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko were removed from the wanted website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, where they were added by the Donetsk administration.
Mediazona drew attention to this.
On May 4, the wanted cards of Zelensky and Poroshenko were accidentally discovered by the Russian state intelligence agencies. However, now according to the questionnaire data of both presidents, the website of the Russian agency does not give any results.
As "Mediazona" found out, both Zelensky and Poroshenko were added to the search database by another part of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region. This happened no later than February 22, but the wanted cards were noticed only at the beginning of May.
On May 6, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that it was only a "technical executor" of the wanted man.
"In this case, the Investigative Committee of Russia and its territorial units make the decision to declare a wanted person and terminate it," the agency wrote.
Soon after that, the cards were removed from the site.
- The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs regularly adds politicians and international figures to its wanted databases, such as the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague Karim Khan who issued the arrest warrant for Putin. And judges of the ICC Tomoko Akane and Rosario Salvatore Aitalu.
- In addition, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia announced that the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov was wanted. Back in April 2023, a court in Moscow arrested Kyrylo Budanov in absentia. He was accused of creating a terrorist group and possessing weapons. Russian media assumed that the case concerned the explosion on the Crimean bridge. The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation openly accused the head of GUR of organizing the explosion.
- In October 2023, the Investigative Committee of Russia in absentia accused Budanov, Commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksiy Neizhpapa, and Commander of the 383rd Remotely Controlled Aircraft Regiment of the Air Force Sergei Burdenyuk of "terrorist attacks" on Russian territory.