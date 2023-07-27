The MIA of Russia informed about the wanted judge of the International Criminal Court, who issued a warrant for the arrest of Putin

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) of Russia has informed about the search for the judge of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague Tomoko Akane, who issued an arrest warrant for the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and the childrenʼs ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova.

It is not specified under which article she is wanted, but in March, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened criminal cases against her and other judges of the ICC. They are accused of "bringing a known innocent person to criminal responsibility" and "preparation for an attack on a representative of a foreign state."