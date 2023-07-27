The MIA of Russia informed about the wanted judge of the International Criminal Court, who issued a warrant for the arrest of Putin

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) of Russia has informed about the search for the judge of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague Tomoko Akane, who issued an arrest warrant for the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and the childrenʼs ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova.
It is not specified under which article she is wanted, but in March, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened criminal cases against her and other judges of the ICC. They are accused of "bringing a known innocent person to criminal responsibility" and "preparation for an attack on a representative of a foreign state."
- On March 17, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the President of Russia Vladimir Putin and the Commissioner for Childrenʼs Rights Maria Lvova-Belova.
- On March 20, the Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case against judges and prosecutors of the International Criminal Court. The day before, an international warrant was issued for the arrest of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.
- On April 26, the Russian Federation Council approved a law on punishment for assisting in the implementation of decisions of international organizations in which Russia does not participate.
- On May 19, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia informed that the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague Karim Khan who also issued a warrant for Putinʼs arrest, was wanted.
- On May 20, the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute, which is the basis for the work of the International Criminal Court, called the Russian decision "an intimidation and an unacceptable attempt to undermine the mandate of the International Criminal Court regarding [...] the most serious international crimes."
- On May 21, the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia accused the prosecutor and the judge of the International Criminal Court in absentia of issuing a warrant for Putinʼs arrest. The statement of the IC says that they are accused of "bringing a known innocent to criminal responsibility" and "preparation for an attack on a representative of a foreign state."