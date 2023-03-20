In Russia, a case was opened against the judges and the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court due to the arrest warrant for Putin

The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case against judges and prosecutors of the International Criminal Court (ICC). The day before, an international warrant was issued for the arrest of the President of the Russian Federation (RF) Vladimir Putin.

This is written by the investigative committee of RF in its Telegram channel.

They stated that the case was initiated against judges Tomoko Akane, Rosario Salvatore Aitala, Sergio Gerardio Ugal, as well as against ICC prosecutor Karim Khan.

The Investigative Committee of Russia believes that the criminal prosecution of Putin is "deliberately illegal, as there are no grounds for criminal prosecution."

They remind that in accordance with the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes against Persons Enjoying International Protection, the leaders of the states have immunity from the jurisdiction of foreign states. Therefore, the judges of the International Criminal Court allegedly committed a crime under Russian law — they are trying to bring to justice a knowingly innocent and illegally accused person.

Why is Russia wrong?

The International Criminal Court is the only one in the world that has the right to prosecute anyone. No person in the world is immune to the ICC. It was created on the basis of the Rome Statute, which was ratified by 123 countries of the world. Since the Russian Federation has not ratified this statute, it may not recognize court decisions and is not obliged to comply with them, but this does not prohibit the court from initiating criminal cases against Russians. Ukraine has also not ratified the statute, but recognizes the jurisdiction of the court on its territory. Therefore, the ICC can investigate war crimes committed on the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine and bring charges.