News

The MIA of Russia announced a wanted list for the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague Karim Khan

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) of Russia has announced the search for the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague Karim Khan, who issued a warrant for the arrest of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

On the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, it is noted that Karim Khan is wanted under a criminal article, but which one is not specified.