The MIA of Russia announced a wanted list for the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague Karim Khan

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) of Russia has announced the search for the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague Karim Khan, who issued a warrant for the arrest of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.
On the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, it is noted that Karim Khan is wanted under a criminal article, but which one is not specified.
- On March 17, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the President of Russia Vladimir Putin and the Commissioner for Childrenʼs Rights Maria Lvova-Belova.
- On March 20, the Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case against judges and prosecutors of the International Criminal Court. The day before, an international warrant was issued for the arrest of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.
- On April 26, the Russian Federation Council approved a law on punishment for assisting in the implementation of decisions of international organizations in which Russia does not participate.