Kyrylo Budanov was declared wanted in Russia

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia has announced that the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (also known as GUR) Kyrylo Budanov is wanted.

This is reported by Russian state intelligence agencies with reference to the department and publishes its wanted card. It says that Budanov is charged with an article of the Criminal Code, but which article is not specified.

Back in April 2023, a court in Moscow arrested Kyrylo Budanov in absentia. He was accused of creating a terrorist group and possessing weapons. Russian media assumed that the case concerned the explosion on the Crimean bridge. The Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation openly accused the head of the GUR of organizing the explosion.

In October, the Investigative Committee of Russia in absentia accused Budanov, the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksiy Neizhpapa, and the commander of the 383rd Air Force Remotely Controlled Aircraft Regiment Serhiy Burdenyuk of "terrorist attacks" on Russian territory.