Businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi was declared of the suspicion of organizing a contract killing. According to the investigation, Kolomoiskyi thus wanted to take revenge on the lawyer for refusing to cooperate in the investigation.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The businessman had a personal commercial interest in the work of the metallurgical plant, and the decision of the general meeting of the companyʼs shareholders did not allow him to fully implement his plan. So he threatened the lawyer of the law firm, which participated in the general meeting of shareholders and prepared the legal documents, to reverse the decision. In response, he received a lawyerʼs refusal.

For this, Kolomoiskyi hired members of a criminal group through his bodyguard to attack the man.

In August 2003, in the middle of the city of Feodosia, four men brutally beat and stabbed a lawyer in the middle of the day. The attackers hit the victim on the head with a metal rod and stabbed him in the chest, stomach and back. His wife prevented the attackers from killing the man, and doctors managed to save his life.

Then the law enforcement officers detained the attackers, they were sentenced to imprisonment from 6 to 12 years. They testified and now the law enforcement officers have evidence against the businessman.

And Kolomoiskyi faces up to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment for organizing a contract killing.

As part of this case, 23 searches are being conducted in four regions today — additional evidence is being collected.

Kolomoiskyi is currently in custody for another case.