The court kept Ihor Kolomoiskyi in pretrial detention until June, but reduced the bail to UAH 1.96 billion

The Shevchenkiv District Court of Kyiv remanded businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi in custody until June 2, 2024, but again reduced the bail amount from 2.4 billion hryvnias to 1.96 billion hryvnias.

This was reported by Interfax-Ukraine with reference to one of the parties to the meeting.

The court rejected the request to release Kolomoiskyi on the bail of the Peopleʼs Deputy and did not accept the arguments to refuse the arrest due to the health condition of the businessman. The court satisfied the demands of the prosecutor.