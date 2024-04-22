The court kept Ihor Kolomoiskyi in pretrial detention until June, but reduced the bail to UAH 1.96 billion

The Shevchenkiv District Court of Kyiv remanded businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi in custody until June 2, 2024, but again reduced the bail amount from 2.4 billion hryvnias to 1.96 billion hryvnias.
This was reported by Interfax-Ukraine with reference to one of the parties to the meeting.
The court rejected the request to release Kolomoiskyi on the bail of the Peopleʼs Deputy and did not accept the arguments to refuse the arrest due to the health condition of the businessman. The court satisfied the demands of the prosecutor.
- On September 2, 2023, businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi was informed of suspicion of fraud and money laundering. The investigation established that during the years 2013-2020, he could withdraw more than half a billion hryvnias abroad, using the infrastructure of controlled banks, in front of PrivatBank himself.
- On the same day, the court of Kyiv chose Kolomoisky a preventive measure — two months of detention with an alternative in the form of a bail of more than 500 million hryvnias. On September 15, he was charged with illegal possession of 5.8 billion hryvnias, and the next day the court increased the businessmanʼs bail from almost 510 million hryvnias to more than 3.8 billion hryvnias.