Latvia handed over equipment for energy restoration to Ukraine

Latvia handed Ukraine equipment for the restoration of energy infrastructure damaged by Russian drone and missile attacks.

This is reported by Delfi.

The aid package from the state energy company AS Latvenergo includes a 250 MVA high-voltage transformer from the Riga Hydroelectric Power Plant, a GR110 compressed air compressor, and 60 tons of transformer oil. This equipment will help power hospitals, schools and water supplies.

The Latvian State Fire and Rescue Service helped with the delivery of oversized cargo, and the transport costs were covered by the European Union.