Latvia handed over equipment for energy restoration to Ukraine

Latvia handed Ukraine equipment for the restoration of energy infrastructure damaged by Russian drone and missile attacks.
This is reported by Delfi.
The aid package from the state energy company AS Latvenergo includes a 250 MVA high-voltage transformer from the Riga Hydroelectric Power Plant, a GR110 compressed air compressor, and 60 tons of transformer oil. This equipment will help power hospitals, schools and water supplies.
The Latvian State Fire and Rescue Service helped with the delivery of oversized cargo, and the transport costs were covered by the European Union.
- Since March 2024, Russia has been massively attacking Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure with missiles and drones. The occupiers hit the Dnipro HPP (HP-1 and HP-2 stopped working), targeted the Kaniv and Dniester HPPs, destroyed the Trypilska HPP and fired at the HPP in Sumy.
- The Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko said in an interview with Bloomberg that the Cabinet of Ministers is studying various possibilities of financing the repair of energy facilities, in particular, increasing electricity tariffs for the population.
- The authorities are asking Western allies to strengthen Ukrainian air defense. Lithuania has already promised to hand over equipment from the Vilnius CHP and Ignalina NPP.