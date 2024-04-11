Lithuania will hand over equipment from the Vilnius CHP and Ignalina NPP to Ukraine

Lithuania will transfer to Ukraine equipment for the restoration of damaged energy infrastructure from the Vilnius TPP and part of the equipment from the Ignalina NPP.

This was stated by the Minister of Energy of Lithuania Dainius Kravis, lrt.lt informs.

A 30 kilowatt transformer will also be sent to Ukraine.

The Vilnius thermal power plant has not been operating since 2016, the Lithuanians added that preventative work and device testing are being carried out on its equipment.

"We will give them everything they need. 80 percent of the entire network in Kharkiv was destroyed — both heat and electricity. If we donʼt help, Ukrainians wonʼt be able to restore the network by winter, it will be very difficult," said Kravis.