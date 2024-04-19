Britain allocated more than $180 million to strengthen Ukraineʼs energy system

The British government has allocated more than $180 million (almost £150 million) to strengthen Ukraineʼs energy system, which has suffered from Russian missile and drone attacks.
This is reported on the website of the British government.
"We continue to work with our G7+ partners to help Ukraine repair, protect and restore its energy system," said UK Permanent Representative to the OSCE Neil Holland, adding that they plan to provide Ukraine with the support it needs to defend itself and push Russia out of its sovereign territory
- Since March 2024, the Russian military has carried out three massive strikes on Ukraineʼs energy system, knocking out up to 7 GW of electricity generation capacity.
- The destroyed the Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia, the Kharkiv TPP-5, the Zmiivska and the largest in Ukraine Trypilska TPP in the Kyiv region, which are under the command of “Centerenergo”, as well as Burshtynska and Ladyzhynska TPPs of the company DTEK. The TPP plant in Sumy was also damaged.
- Since the middle of April, the energy system of Ukraine began to have a deficit, due to which it is necessary to turn to Romania, Slovakia and Poland for emergency assistance. Restrictions have begun to apply to business and industry in Ukraine, and the Ministry of Energy is asking Ukrainians to reduce the use of energy-intensive appliances during peak hours — from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.