Britain allocated more than $180 million to strengthen Ukraineʼs energy system

The British government has allocated more than $180 million (almost £150 million) to strengthen Ukraineʼs energy system, which has suffered from Russian missile and drone attacks.

This is reported on the website of the British government.

"We continue to work with our G7+ partners to help Ukraine repair, protect and restore its energy system," said UK Permanent Representative to the OSCE Neil Holland, adding that they plan to provide Ukraine with the support it needs to defend itself and push Russia out of its sovereign territory