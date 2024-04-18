The Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte offered to buy Patriot from countries that do not want to provide them to Ukraine

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte offered to buy Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems for Ukraine from countries that have them in large quantities, but do not want to provide them to Kyiv.

This is reported by The Guardian.

Rutte said that there is an urgent need for the supply of surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine. He added that he would continue to try to convince the countries "that are sitting on a big pile of Patriot systems" to release them for Ukraine.

"We know that many countries are sitting on a large pile of Patriot systems, but may not be willing to provide them directly. We can buy them, we can deliver them to Ukraine, we have the money. This is extremely important," he said at the summit of EU leaders.