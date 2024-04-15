The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with another €4.4 billion over two years

The government of the Netherlands has allocated additional money for military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine for the period 2024-2026 — €4.4 billion.
The government press service writes about it.
This is part of the 2024 Spring Memorandum agreed by the Dutch Cabinet. The Dutch government also allocated money for self-government and defense.
Last week, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced that his country had allocated a billion euros to Ukraine for military aid and another €400 million for reconstruction. This became additional assistance to the obligations within the framework of the bilateral security agreement between the countries.
- In 2024, the Netherlands will allocate €2.5 billion to support Ukraine.
- The Netherlands actively supports Ukraine, providing military, financial and humanitarian aid. In 2022, according to the government of the Netherlands, a billion euros were allocated only for military aid to Ukraine. It is also one of the three countries that handed over the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine. In addition, the Netherlands will transfer 42 F-16 fighters to Ukraine.