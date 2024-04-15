The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with another €4.4 billion over two years

The government of the Netherlands has allocated additional money for military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine for the period 2024-2026 — €4.4 billion.

The government press service writes about it.

This is part of the 2024 Spring Memorandum agreed by the Dutch Cabinet. The Dutch government also allocated money for self-government and defense.

Last week, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced that his country had allocated a billion euros to Ukraine for military aid and another €400 million for reconstruction. This became additional assistance to the obligations within the framework of the bilateral security agreement between the countries.