Media: The Netherlands will allocate €400 million to support Ukraine

This year, the government of the Netherlands will allocate €400 million to help Ukraine. This is in addition to €2.5 billion already reserved for Kyiv.

This is reported by the Dutch media RTL News and Het Parool with reference to sources.

At the same time, €1.5 billion was pledged to support Ukraine next year. The money will go to military aid, restoration and justice.

The Netherlands actively supports Ukraine, providing military, financial and humanitarian aid. In 2022, only for military aid to Ukraine, according to the Dutch government, a billion euros were allocated. It is also one of the three countries that handed over the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine. In addition, the Netherlands will transfer 42 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on August 20, 2023.

So far, Kyiv has received more than €2.8 billion in military aid from Amsterdam.