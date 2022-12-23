The Netherlands will allocate €2.5 billion to help Ukraine next year

The Netherlands will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine in 2023. €2.5 billion has already been pledged for this.

This was reported by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte during a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"While Russia continues its war against Ukraine, the Netherlands will provide military, humanitarian and diplomatic assistance to Ukraine. We are betting €2.5 billion on this for 2023. Ukraine can rely on the Netherlands. I just confirmed this in a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky," Rütte wrote.

Zelensky thanked Rutte for her help. He emphasized that Ukraine and the Netherlands will continue to work on strengthening defense capabilities, energy stability, and restoration of critical infrastructure.