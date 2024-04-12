The Netherlands allocated another €1.4 billion for military aid and reconstruction of Ukraine

The Netherlands allocated one billion euros to Ukraine for military aid and another €400 million for reconstruction. This is additional assistance to the obligations under the bilateral security agreement between the countries.
This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky after a conversation with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte.
The leaders of Ukraine and the Netherlands discussed joint work with partners to accelerate the supply of shells for artillery, ammunition and air defense systems. President Zelensky also invited the Netherlands to join the Global Peace Summit, which will be held in Switzerland, and thanked for the Justice for Ukraine conference in The Hague and the launch of the Loss Register based on its results.
- In 2024, the Netherlands will allocate €2.5 billion to support Ukraine.
- The Netherlands actively supports Ukraine, providing military, financial and humanitarian aid. In 2022, only for military aid to Ukraine, according to the Dutch government, a billion euros were allocated. It is also one of the three countries that handed over the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine. In addition, the Netherlands will transfer 42 F-16 fighters to Ukraine.