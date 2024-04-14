The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned Iranʼs attacks on Israel

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemned the massive Iranian attacks on Israel.

"Such actions are absolutely unacceptable, irresponsible and carry the risk of an unprecedented further escalation of the situation in the Middle East," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The department also emphasized the need to make efforts to prevent the confrontation from turning into a larger regional conflict.

"This attack once again demonstrates the importance of mobilizing all the forces of the free world to protect the global borders of democracy," the ministry noted.

What preceded

That night, Iran launched a massive attack on Israel — launching 170 drones, 30 cruise missiles and 120 ballistic missiles. The IDF announced that 99% of the targets had been shot down.

This attack was a response to the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1. Then two Iranian generals and five officers were killed, including the influential Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, the senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Iran blamed Israel for the attack.

After the strike, Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei declared that "the Zionist regime will be punished." Khameneiʼs military adviser later threatened that none of Israelʼs embassies were "secure anymore."

Following Iranʼs threats to retaliate, the IDF strengthened its defenses on April 4 and put units and reserves on alert. At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted to a possible attack by Iran, noting that Israel has been fighting a belligerent neighbor for years and will be able to defend itself.

In the evening of April 12 , almost 50 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the north of Israel. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, allegedly in support of Palestinians in Gaza and in response to Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon.