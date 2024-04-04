Israel is beefing up its defenses after threats of retaliation from Iran

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has canceled leave for all combat units following threats from Iran.
The IDF reported this on Telegram on April 4.
"According to the assessment of the situation, it was decided to temporarily suspend the leave for all combat units of the IDF. The IDF is at war, and the deployment of forces is constantly being assessed against requirements," the statement said.
The day before, on April 3, the IDF also announced that it would increase the number of its fighters and recruit reserve soldiers to the Air Defense Forces.
- Such decisions in the Israeli army were made after Iran threatened to take revenge on Israel for an airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Syria.
- The attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus took place in the morning of April 1. As a result, two Iranian generals and five officers were killed. Among them is the influential Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, the senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.