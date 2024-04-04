Israel is beefing up its defenses after threats of retaliation from Iran

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has canceled leave for all combat units following threats from Iran.

The IDF reported this on Telegram on April 4.

"According to the assessment of the situation, it was decided to temporarily suspend the leave for all combat units of the IDF. The IDF is at war, and the deployment of forces is constantly being assessed against requirements," the statement said.

The day before, on April 3, the IDF also announced that it would increase the number of its fighters and recruit reserve soldiers to the Air Defense Forces.