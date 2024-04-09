Prosecutor Generalʼs Office: During the full-scale war, the Russians executed 54 Ukrainian prisoners of war

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office is investigating the murder of 54 Ukrainian prisoners of war. According to these facts, the prosecutorʼs office has 27 criminal proceedings.

The head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in the Conditions of the Armed Conflict of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Belousov stated this on the air of Suspilne.

Commenting on the video of the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war published on social networks on April 7, Belousov noted that it was previously confirmed: the crime took place near Krynky in the Kherson region, but the details are still being checked. He also urged not to announce the names of the dead prematurely.

Belousov noted that based on these and previous facts, the law enforcement officers are "working out" not only the executors and the responsible command, but also the highest military and political leadership, since "this is not an isolated case, but evidence of the policy of the Russian Federation."

Cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded since March 2022. The court has already sentenced the first Russian soldier for the execution of a defender in the Chernihiv region. The investigation is complicated by the fact that prosecutors and investigators usually do not have access to the crime scene and the opportunity to examine the body.

"But this work is ongoing. Ukraine has a unique experience of documenting crimes without even having access to the territory... We work with the International Criminal Court (ICC), the UN Monitoring Mission, intelligence agencies and non-governmental organizations that also collect information. Our task now is to document, record, tell the world the truth. The criminals will end up on the dock, itʼs just a matter of time," Belousov said.