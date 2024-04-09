Prosecutors are investigating the involvement of two units of the Russian Armed Forces in the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office is investigating the involvement of two units of the Russian Armed Forces in the shooting of unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war in Krynky, the Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in the Conditions of Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office Yuriy Belousov on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the law enforcement officers have information about the involvement of Russian occupiers from the 328th and 245th regiments of the 104th Airborne Division of the Russian Air Force. They are checked.

At the same time, the investigation includes checking other units of the Russian army that could have been near Krynkiv at the time of the war crime.

First, information about the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war appeared in Russian Telegram channels on April 6. The next day, Ukrainian law enforcement officers began investigative actions.