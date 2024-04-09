Prosecutors are investigating the involvement of two units of the Russian Armed Forces in the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office is investigating the involvement of two units of the Russian Armed Forces in the shooting of unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war in Krynky, the Kherson region.
This was reported by the head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in the Conditions of Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office Yuriy Belousov on the air of the telethon.
According to him, the law enforcement officers have information about the involvement of Russian occupiers from the 328th and 245th regiments of the 104th Airborne Division of the Russian Air Force. They are checked.
At the same time, the investigation includes checking other units of the Russian army that could have been near Krynkiv at the time of the war crime.
First, information about the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war appeared in Russian Telegram channels on April 6. The next day, Ukrainian law enforcement officers began investigative actions.
- This is already the fifth case of execution of prisoners of war made public since February. The first case happened near the village of Vesele (Bakhmut district) — two soldiers were killed there, the second — at the "Zenith" position in Avdiivka, where six soldiers of the 110th brigade of the Armed Forces were probably shot. The third was near Robotyne (three Ukrainian defenders were killed). And on February 25, it became clear that the Russian military had once again shot Ukrainian prisoners of war "on camera." The moment of execution was filmed by a copter. Commissioner for Human Rights in Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets indicates that at least seven prisoners were killed.
- The number of confirmed murders of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian occupiers has increased since November 2023. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, law enforcement officers have documented 45 cases of murder of prisoners of war. These cases are investigated within 19 criminal proceedings. The number of shootings that could not be documented may be higher.