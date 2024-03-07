Since November, the number of murders of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russians has increased

Since November 2023, the number of confirmed murders of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian occupiers has increased.
The head of the Department of Combating Crimes Committed in Conditions of Armed Conflict Denys Lysenko announced this to the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, on the air of the telethon.
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, law enforcement officers have documented 45 murders of prisoners of war. These cases are being investigated as part of 19 criminal proceedings.
"However, we all understand that these facts are actually much more, and the number of such facts has increased especially recently — since November last year," Lysenko noted.
Currently, there is effective work on the investigation of the latest facts of the murders of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russians in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Law enforcement officers are establishing both the direct perpetrators of these war crimes and the involvement of Russian commanders in them.
- On February 25, it became clear that the Russian military had once again shot Ukrainian prisoners of war "on camera." The moment of execution was filmed by a copter. Commissioner for Human Rights in Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets indicates that at least seven prisoners were killed. This is the fourth case of execution of prisoners in recent weeks that has become public. The first case happened near the village of Vesele (Bakhmut area) — two soldiers were killed there, the second — at the "Zenith" position in Avdiivka, where six soldiers of the 110th brigade of the Armed Forces were probably shot. The third was near Robotyne (three Ukrainian defenders were killed).