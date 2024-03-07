Since November, the number of murders of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russians has increased

Since November 2023, the number of confirmed murders of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian occupiers has increased.

The head of the Department of Combating Crimes Committed in Conditions of Armed Conflict Denys Lysenko announced this to the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, on the air of the telethon.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, law enforcement officers have documented 45 murders of prisoners of war. These cases are being investigated as part of 19 criminal proceedings.

"However, we all understand that these facts are actually much more, and the number of such facts has increased especially recently — since November last year," Lysenko noted.

Currently, there is effective work on the investigation of the latest facts of the murders of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russians in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Law enforcement officers are establishing both the direct perpetrators of these war crimes and the involvement of Russian commanders in them.