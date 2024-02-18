A Russian soldier shot two Ukrainian prisoners of war. The ground forces showed a video of the execution

This morning, February 18, in the zone of responsibility of the "Khortytsia"; group, a Russian soldier shot dead two Ukrainian prisoners of war.

The press service of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces showed a video of this moment — it was filmed by a drone.

The footage shows two Ukrainians running through the trenches and bumping into a group of Russians who, most likely, stormed the positions. One of the occupiers takes weapons from the prisoners and shoots them one by one. He was not resisted, so this is a violation of International Humanitarian Law and a war crime.

The head of the press service of the "Khortytsia" OSU, Ilya Yevlash, clarified in a comment to "Ukrainian Pravda" that the shooting took place near the village of Vesele, Donetsk region, which is near the village of Rozdolivka.