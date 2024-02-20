The Russians shot the prisoners near Robotyne. The prosecutorʼs office opened the case

The Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutorʼs Office initiated criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). It is about the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war near Robotyny in Zaporizhzhia.

On February 20, a video of the shooting of three captured Ukrainian defenders by Russian army servicemen began to spread online.

It happened on February 18, 2024 near the village of Robotyne.

The prosecutorʼs office emphasizes that the killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as a grave international crime.

This is already the third known case of execution of captured Ukrainians in two days. The first case happened near the village of Vesele (Bakhmut district) — two soldiers were killed there, the second — at the "Zenith" position in Avdiivka, where six soldiers of the 110th brigade of the Armed Forces were probably shot.