The occupiers shot Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kherson region. The police have started an investigation

The occupiers shot unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war in Krynky, Kherson region. The Kherson Regional Prosecutorʼs Office launched a pre-trial investigation into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
This was reported in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.
On April 7, 2024, Russian Telegram channels published a video of Russian soldiers shooting three captured Ukrainian soldiers. They were probably already dead at that point because they werenʼt moving.
In the description under the video, it was noted that it happened near Krynky, Kherson region.
- This is already the fifth case of shooting of prisoners of war that has been made public since February. The first case happened near the village of Vesele (Bakhmut district) — two soldiers were killed there, the second — at the "Zenith" position in Avdiivka, where six soldiers of the 110th brigade of the Armed Forces were probably shot. The third was near Robotyny (three Ukrainian defenders were killed). And on February 25, it became clear that the Russian military had once again shot Ukrainian prisoners of war "on camera." The moment of execution was filmed by a copter. Commissioner for Human Rights in Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets indicates that at least seven prisoners were killed.
- The number of confirmed murders of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian occupiers has increased since November 2023. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, law enforcement officers have documented 45 cases of murder of prisoners of war. These cases are investigated within 19 criminal proceedings.