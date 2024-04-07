The occupiers shot Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kherson region. The police have started an investigation

The occupiers shot unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war in Krynky, Kherson region. The Kherson Regional Prosecutorʼs Office launched a pre-trial investigation into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This was reported in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

On April 7, 2024, Russian Telegram channels published a video of Russian soldiers shooting three captured Ukrainian soldiers. They were probably already dead at that point because they werenʼt moving.

In the description under the video, it was noted that it happened near Krynky, Kherson region.