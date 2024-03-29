Syrskyi: the Armed Forces “significantly reduced” the request for the mobilization of 500 000 people

Ukraine does not need to mobilize another 500 000 people — after reviewing internal resources and clarifying the combat composition of the Armed Forces, this figure was significantly reduced.

This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi in an interview with Ukrinform.

"We expect that we will have enough people capable of defending the Motherland. It is not only about the mobilized, but also about volunteers. It should be taken into account that people are not robots. They are exhausted, physically and psychologically, especially in the conditions of hostilities," Syrskyi emphasized.

Syrskyi said that they are currently reviewing the number of certain units that do not participate in hostilities on the basis of an audit of their activities. This made it possible to release thousands of servicemen and send them to combat units. He reminded that all armies of the world have rear units that do not take part in combat operations, but provide combat units — this is an equally important part of the work.

Those citizens who come to the army for mobilization do not immediately go to the front, Sirsky emphasized. The vast majority of these people arrive at training military units and centers. The number of people undergoing such training in February 2024 was 84% of the total number of mobilized. Only after training are they sent to military units.

In addition, the process of rotations has already been launched today. Syrskyi emphasized that this makes it possible to fully restore the combat capability of not only the equipment, but first of all to ensure the rest and recovery of servicemen.

"But people are needed. Every man of conscription age must realize that the future fate of Ukraine depends on him," says the Commander-in-Chief.

Syrskyi also said that during the withdrawal of forces from Avdiivka, 25 Ukrainian servicemen were captured by the Russians. Ukraine is doing everything to bring them home.

The commander-in-chief said that the Russian troops have a significant advantage in the forces and means of the assault units. Ukraine is experiencing a shortage of ammunition for artillery. Despite this, the Russian occupiers managed to be stopped near Avdiivka, using positions that were set up during the battle. The main line of fortifications is located much further, in the depths of the Ukrainian defense.

Sirskyi said that the Russian invaders are trying at any cost to reach the borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and push the Defense Forces on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Zaporizhzhia region. At the same time, the occupiers continue to increase their efforts and have a numerical advantage in personnel.

Despite the efforts of the Russians, Ukrainian troops are not only on the defensive, but are also advancing in different directions. Recently, the number of returned positions exceeds the number of lost ones.